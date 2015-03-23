FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria temporarily evacuates Turkish workers after IS threat - sources
March 23, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Algeria temporarily evacuates Turkish workers after IS threat - sources

Lamine Chikhi

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 23 (Reuters) - Algerian authorities temporarily evacuated nearly 100 Turkish construction workers from a roadway project east of Algiers as a precaution after a threat from militants affiliated with Islamic State, security sources said on Monday.

The measure underscores growing concern over militant attacks in North Africa following last week’s Bardo museum massacre of foreign tourists in Tunisia and Islamic State’s growing presence in neighbouring Libya.

The Turkish workers were evacuated for 24 hours as a “preventative” measure but returned to the Kabilye region east of the capital on Monday. A French tourist was kidnapped and beheaded in the area by Islamic State loyalists last year. (Editing by Patrick Markey; editing by Ralph Boulton)

