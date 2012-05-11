Algeria's ruling FLN declared winner of election

ALGIERS, May 11 (Reuters) - Algeria on Friday declared its ruling party since independence winner of a parliamentary election.

Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia, reading the results of Thursday’s vote at a news conference, said the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) had 220 seats in the 462-seat parliament.

The RND party of Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was in second place with 68 seats, and the moderate Islamist Green Algeria alliance was third with 48, the minister said. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Golovnina)