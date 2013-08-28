FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharma firm Algeta Q2 results beat forecasts
August 28, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Pharma firm Algeta Q2 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s Algeta, which has developed a novel prostate cancer drug with Germany’s Bayer , reported earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and said it received the next milestone payment on its key drug.

Algeta said its swung to a pre-tax profit of 277 million Norwegian crowns ($46.02 million)from a 31 million crown loss a year earlier, beating expectations for 262 million.

Algeta’s earnings include a one-off payment of 50 million euros from partner Bayer.

The firm said that sales of Xofigo, its key product, have begun but it would not provide a guidance on expected sales. ($1 = 6.0187 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

