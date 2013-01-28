Militants attack oil pipeline in Algeria, two dead - source

ALGIERS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Islamist militants are suspected of attacking an oil pipeline on Monday in the Algerian region of Djebahia, some 70 km (45 miles) east of the capital Algiers, killing two Algerian guards, a security source told Reuters.

The region is a stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and is where its leader Abdelmalek Droukdel is believed to be based, the source said, adding seven people had been wounded in the attack.

“In comparison to the In Amenas attack, this is a very minor event,” the source said, referring to the hostage crisis at a gas plant in the Algerian desert earlier this month.