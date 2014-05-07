FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Algosaibi says creditors to get min 20 cents on dollar under debt plan
May 7, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Algosaibi says creditors to get min 20 cents on dollar under debt plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian family conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) said on Wednesday it had proposed a debt restructuring plan to creditors that would see them repaid a minimum of 20 cents on every dollar owed.

AHAB said in a statement that, under the proposal unveiled at a creditor meeting in Dubai, the firm would pay 10 percent of claims as an upfront payment and would target a total recovery for creditors of between 40 and 60 percent of their due cash.

The firm added it has around $6 billion of direct liabilities to banks and other financial institutions. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)

