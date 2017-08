ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Alpha Finance, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, is offering up to 17.69 million shares of construction group Ellaktor, about 10 percent of the company's outstanding share total, via an accelerated book building procedure, it said on Wednesday.

The offer starts after the market's close at 17:30 Athens time. The seller of the shares is Alpha Bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)