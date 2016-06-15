FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Alhokair board approves sale of Blanco
June 15, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia's Alhokair board approves sale of Blanco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The board of Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co approved the sale of the firm’s investment in Spanish clothing retailer Blanco for 350 million riyals ($93 million), the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

In early June, Alhokair said it had received an offer for the asset from a fund managed by a Dubai-based investment bank.

The transaction will be proposed to shareholders at the next extraordinary general meeting, Alhokair said on Wednesday, as Alhokair’s chairman Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair is among the investors in the fund making the offer. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

