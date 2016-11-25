FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Aliansce considering mall M&A, sees prices as high
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 25, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Aliansce considering mall M&A, sees prices as high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is eyeing several acquisition targets across Brazil's mall industry as a way to fuel growth in the near term, although prices seem too stretched at this point, Chief Executive Officer Renato Rique said on Friday.

As part of that strategy, Aliansce could seek partners to jointly bid for the 35 percent stake that General Growth Properties Inc has in upscale mall Shopping Leblon in the city of Rio de Janeiro, he said. Aliansce could sell non-essential assets to help fund new purchases, he and other executives said at an investor gathering in São Paulo.

$1 = 3.4301 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
