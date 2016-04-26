Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial closes $4.5 bln funding round

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s affiliate Ant Financial Services Group said on Tuesday it has closed a $4.5 billion funding round.

China Investment Corp Capital and CCB Trust, a subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corp , participated in the Series B fundraising, Ant Financial said in a statement.

Existing Ant Financial shareholders China Life Insurance Co Ltd , China Post Group, the parent of Postal Savings Bank of China, China Development Bank Capital and Primavera Capital Group also took part in the round.

Ant Financial did not say what the company’s valuation was after the round had closed.