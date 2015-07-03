Alibaba arm Ant Financial completes private placement of shares

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group, the finance arm of China’s biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Friday it had completed a private placement of shares that state media had said was seeking to raise up to $4 billion.

It was the first major private placement for Ant Financial, which gave no financial details of the deal.

The round was led by China’s state-owned National Social Security Fund, “with participation of major Chinese insurance corporations and other strategic investors”, Ant Financial said in a press release.

The National Social Security Fund’s stake is about 5 percent, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The fundraising values Ant Financial at about $45 billion, with stakes also sold to China Development Bank Capital Co and a holding company affiliated with David Yu, the co-founder of Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma’s private equity firm, the person said.

The state-run Shanghai Securities News had reported in February that Ant Financial was seeking to raise up to $4 billion in a private placement of shares. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edmund Klamann)