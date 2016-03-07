FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba's Ant Financial could be valued at nearly $50 bln - WSJ
March 7, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

Alibaba's Ant Financial could be valued at nearly $50 bln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s finance arm, Ant Financial Services Group, could be valued at nearly $50 billion in its current round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ant Financial plans to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.07 billion) from new and existing investors in this round, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1nr5xPC)

The latest round of funding is expected to be completed by mid-April, the Journal reported.

Alibaba and Ant Financial were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.51 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

