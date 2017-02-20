Alibaba forms partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.

Alibaba has also struck a recent deal for a stake in retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd and is seeking to take a controlling stake in Intime Retail Group Co Ltd .

Bailian and Alibaba will initially cooperate on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities as well as integrating Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing membership program.