FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba-affiliated MYbank given green light to open
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 27, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba-affiliated MYbank given green light to open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has granted permission to operate to MYbank, the online bank affiliated with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba-linked Ant Financial said in April it planned for the bank to launch in June as China’s internet companies increasingly encroach upon the turf of traditional banks.

MYbank and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd’s online WeBank are among several recently approved private banks, as Beijing looks to shake up its stodgy and largely state-owned finance industry.

Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake in MYbank, while subsidiaries of Fosun International Ltd and Wanxiang Group will hold 25 percent and 18 percent stakes, respectively. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.