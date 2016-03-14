Alibaba's logistics arm completes fundraising with Temasek, GIC, Khazanah

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China’s biggest e-commerce company, has completed a funding round for its logistics arm Cainiao, the company said on Monday.

Investors include Singappore’s Temasek Holdings and GIC Pte Ltd, Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Bhd and China’s Primavera Capital, Alibaba said.

This is the first funding round since Alibaba founded Cainiao three years ago, the company said.

Alibaba is seeking to take a lead role in developing China’s fragmented package delivery industry, as e-commerce spreads beyond urban hubs.

In partnership with delivery businesses, Cainiao crunches reams of data on everything from order trends to delivery routes and weather patterns to increase efficiency. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao in Beijing and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)