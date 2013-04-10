Alibaba Group announces Maggie Wu as new CFO

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group, China’s largest e-commerce company, said on Wednesday Maggie Wu will be appointed as the firm’s chief financial officer from May 10.

Wu has been working as the company’s deputy CFO since October 2011. Wu joined Alibaba in 2007 as the CFO of an Alibaba unit, Alibaba.com, said the official Alibaba blog, Alizila. Before Alibaba, Wu was an audit partner with KPMG in Beijing.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba’s current CFO, will become an executive vice chairman in charge of overseeing Alibaba’s strategic investments and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.

Last month, Alibaba chose Jonathan Lu, its chief data officer who has more than a decade of experience in executive roles, to lead the company as it prepares to launch an initial public offering. Lu’s appointment also comes into effect from May 10.

