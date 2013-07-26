FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

China wealth fund CIC in talks with Alibaba - official media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. is in unspecified talks with Alibaba Group, the official People’s Daily reported on Friday.

The paper said CIC mentioned the discussions at a briefing for Chinese media on Friday, but did not disclose the nature of them and did not give details.

CIC invested in Alibaba in September last year to help the group fund a partial buy-back of Yahoo! Inc’s stake in the e-commerce company. Alibaba is currently preparing an initial public offering, after delisting subsidiary Alibaba.com in 2012.

Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.

