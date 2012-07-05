FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police in China detain former Alibaba exec on bribery suspicion
July 5, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Police in China detain former Alibaba exec on bribery suspicion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group said on Thursday a former general manager of its group-buying website has been detained by police for allegedly accepting bribes.

Yan Limin, who was the general manager of the Juhuasuan website, was removed from his position in March for gross misconduct, Alibaba’s e-commerce unit, Taobao, said in a statement.

The statement said Hangzhou police have detained Yan on suspicion of taking bribes and said investigations are continuing. (here)

Yan could not be reached for comment with an Alibaba spokeswoman saying he remains in police custody.

Between January to June, Alibaba Group has investigated and punished 28 of its employees for misconduct with seven cases referred to authorities for further action.

In February 2011, Alibaba Group’s business-to-business website, Alibaba.com, saw its chief executive and chief operating officer resign after a spike in fraudulent transactions on the platform. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)

