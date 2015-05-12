FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba's cloud computing unit to establish base in Dubai
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Alibaba's cloud computing unit to establish base in Dubai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - The cloud computing unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said it would establish a base in Dubai to seek business from companies and governments in the Middle East and North Africa.

The deal may bolster Dubai’s efforts to develop as a technology centre for the region, in addition to marking an expansion of Alibaba’s cloud computing effort.

Alibaba’s subsidiary Aliyun will set up a venture with Meraas, a holding company owned by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Meraas is involved in about 12 local real estate projects as well as tourism, retail, leisure and entertainment businesses.

The joint venture will specialise in developing applications and big data operations in areas such as payment solutions, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Meraas will build a data centre in Dubai. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.