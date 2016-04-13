FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China online food-delivery service Ele.me says raises $1.25 bln from Alibaba
April 13, 2016

China online food-delivery service Ele.me says raises $1.25 bln from Alibaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese online food-delivery service company Ele.me has raised $1.25 billion from Alibaba Group Holding and its arm, Ant Financial Services Group, according to an Ele.me statement on its official Weibo microblog on Wednesday.

Ele.me said Alibaba invested $900 million while Ant Financial invested $350 million. It didn’t provide any further details of the transaction.

Ele.me, which roughly translates as ‘Hungry Now?', is part of a trend in China for what is known as online-to-offline (O2O) services. These include taxi hailing and restaurant review apps that link smartphone users with offline businesses.

Alibaba did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Leading business weekly Caixin reported in December that Alibaba had agreed to invest $1.25 billion in the food-delivery firm for a 27.7 percent stake. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

