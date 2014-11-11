FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba's Ma: Alipay unit "will definitely go public" -CCTV interview
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba's Ma: Alipay unit "will definitely go public" -CCTV interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Alipay unit, part of the company financial services arm, “will definitely go public”, Executive Chairman Jack Ma told China’s official state broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday.

“The main goal of listing isn’t for more money, but to let more people share in and be part of it,” Ma said in an interview with CCTV on the company’s annual Singles’ Day shopping festival.

Ma not give a timeline for when the unit might list. He did not specify whether it would be Alipay that lists or its parent, Zhejiang Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group.

Alibaba has previously said it may take public its financial services arm, which is not a part of New York-listed Alibaba Group. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.