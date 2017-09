BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club, Alibaba’s chairman Jack Ma and Xu Jiayin, chairman of the Evergrande group, said at a media conference on Thursday.

The companies did not immediately give a figure for the investment, but Chinese state media reported earlier on Thursday it would total 1.2 billion yuan ($192 million). ($1 = 6.2504 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten)