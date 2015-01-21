FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba seeking stake in insurer New China Life - state paper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba seeking stake in insurer New China Life - state paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, is planning to buy shares in the state-run New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The newspaper reported that Central Huijin Investment Ltd, the investment arm of the Chinese government and the largest shareholder in the insurer, plans to sell some of its stake to Alibaba. It did not give any details on the size of the deal.

Central Huijin currently owns 31.34 percent of the insurer, according to the paper.

New China Life Insurance asked for a trading suspension on Jan. 19, saying it was in the midst of negotiations that would affect its shareholding structure.

An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment on what she called market speculation. A spokesman for New China Life Insurance said: “currently, there is nothing we can tell you.”

Alibaba is already invested in China’s insurance market. The founders of Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd were among a consortium of investors who purchased stakes in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd in a HK$36.5 billion ($4.7 billion) deal in December.

New China Life Insurance has a market capitalisation of $24 billion and provides life insurance services and products. (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.