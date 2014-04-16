FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China e-commerce giant Alibaba seen filing for US IPO next week-sources
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

China e-commerce giant Alibaba seen filing for US IPO next week-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is expected to file the prospectus for its U.S. initial public offering next week, sources said on Wednesday, moving closer to what could be the biggest-ever listing by a technology firm.

Alibaba’s documents could be filed as soon as Monday, added the sources, who couldn’t be named because the plans aren’t yet public. The IPO could be worth more than $16 billion, surpassing the previous record for a technology share sale set by Facebook Inc in 2012, Reuters previously reported.

Alibaba had no comment to make on its IPO filing, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/LPC; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
