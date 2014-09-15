FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba plans to boost IPO size - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba plans to boost IPO size - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is planning to increase the size of its initial public offering due to strong investor demand, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Chinese e-commerce company plans to increase the top end of the price range to above $70 and plans to announce the new price range as early as Monday, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1q6cHTi)

Reuters reported on Friday that Alibaba plans to close its IPO order book early after it received enough orders to sell all the shares in the record-breaking offering.

The company launched its IPO last week and is expected to price the deal on Sept. 18, and will start trading a day later.

Alibaba spokeswoman Florence Shih did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.