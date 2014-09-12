FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Dow Jones Indices says Alibaba could be added to global benchmarks
September 12, 2014 / 2:12 AM / 3 years ago

S&P Dow Jones Indices says Alibaba could be added to global benchmarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world’s most widely tracked stock benchmarks, said on Friday it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N a China domicile, opening the way for the company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese stocks.

The move means e-commerce company Alibaba would be screened for inclusion in the S&P China Broad Market Index (BMI), the S&P Emerging BMI and S&P Global BMI, among others, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)

