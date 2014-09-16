FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba options to be listed on ISE on Sept 29 pending IPO-spokesperson
September 16, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba options to be listed on ISE on Sept 29 pending IPO-spokesperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group’s IPO-BABA.N options will be listed on International Securities Exchange Holdings’ options exchanges on September 29 pending the company’s public sale of shares, an ISE spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Chinese e-commerce company is expected to sell shares to the public later in the week. International Securities Exchange Holdings operates two options exchanges, ISE and ISE Gemini, which cleared about 14 percent of equity and index options contracts in August. (Reporting By Saqib Ahmed)

