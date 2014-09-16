Alibaba options to be listed on ISE on Sept 29 pending IPO-spokesperson

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group’s IPO-BABA.N options will be listed on International Securities Exchange Holdings’ options exchanges on September 29 pending the company’s public sale of shares, an ISE spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Chinese e-commerce company is expected to sell shares to the public later in the week. International Securities Exchange Holdings operates two options exchanges, ISE and ISE Gemini, which cleared about 14 percent of equity and index options contracts in August. (Reporting By Saqib Ahmed)