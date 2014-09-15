FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba will raise IPO range to $66 to $68 -Wall St Journal
September 15, 2014

Alibaba will raise IPO range to $66 to $68 -Wall St Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is prepared to raise the price range on its initial public offering to $66 to $68 a share, from $60 to $66 previously, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba’s executives are currently touring several major cities on the company’s global roadshow. Sources say demand for the IPO, which could be the world’s largest, has been strong. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

