Lions Gate, Alibaba join hands to offer subscription streaming service in China
July 15, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Lions Gate, Alibaba join hands to offer subscription streaming service in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the ‘Hunger Games’ films, said on Tuesday that they will launch a subscription streaming service in China.

The service, to be known as Lionsgate Entertainment Worldwide, will be exclusive to Alibaba’s Internet television set-top boxes. It will give users access to Lionsgate’s content, including several titles from the ‘Twilight Saga’ and ‘The Hunger Games’ series and television series ‘Mad Men’. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)

