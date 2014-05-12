FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Alibaba registers film company in Hong Kong -regulatory filing
May 12, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's Alibaba registers film company in Hong Kong -regulatory filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has registered a film company in Hong Kong, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, Alibaba Pictures Group, was registered early April as Alibaba Films Group before changing its name later in the month.

Alibaba, which along with its affiliates has spent over $3 billion on film and television investments including Youku Tudou Inc, Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd and ChinaVision Media Group Ltd, declined to comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Pullin)

