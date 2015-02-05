FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba's Ant Financial to take 25 pct stake in One97
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba's Ant Financial to take 25 pct stake in One97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ant Financial, an affiliate of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will take a 25 percent stake in India’s One97 Communications, which runs the Paytm online payment platform, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal represented Ant Financial Services’ first investment into an Indian company, the statement said. Ant, which runs the Alipay online payment platform, will provide Paytm “with strategic and technical support for its business”, it said. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

