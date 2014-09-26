FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba options to list on CBOE exchanges with strikes ranging from $75 to $100
#Funds News
September 26, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba options to list on CBOE exchanges with strikes ranging from $75 to $100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s options will debut on CBOE Holdings Inc’s exchanges on Monday with strike prices ranging from $75 to $100 in $5 increments, a CBOE spokeswoman said on Friday.

Alibaba options will initially list on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 Options Exchange with expirations in October, November, January and April, the spokeswoman said.

The options will be subject to position limits of 250,000 contracts and will also have long-term option contracts, termed Long-term Equity AnticiPation Securities (LEAPS), available to trade, she said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)

