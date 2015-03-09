Alibaba appoints Jeff Zhang as head of marketplace websites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd appointed Jeff Zhang the chief overseer of its main services on Monday, bringing Taobao, Tmall and Juhuasuan into a newly created “China Retail Marketplaces” division.

It’s unclear how Zhang’s appointment affected Yilei Wang, who was President of the Amazon.com-like Tmall retail website. Alibaba said the move was intended to make more efficient use of resources and enhancing synergies, though the three services will continue to operate independently. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)