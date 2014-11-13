FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba gets "A-plus" debt rating from agencies
November 13, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba gets "A-plus" debt rating from agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd received its first debt ratings from international credit agencies on Thursday after the company announced plans for an issue of senior unsecured notes to raise an unspecified amount.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings rated the notes at investment grade “A-plus”, while Moody’s Investor Service assigned an equivalent “A1” rating.

Alibaba said it would use the net proceeds from the U.S. bond offering primarily to refinance debt. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

