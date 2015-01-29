FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba holiday-quarter revenue disappoints
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba holiday-quarter revenue disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s quarterly revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations, showing signs of a slowdown in the Chinese e-commerce company’s growth during the hard-fought holiday shopping season.

Revenue rose 40 percent to $4.22 billion in the December quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization bounced back after a decline in the previous quarter to 58 percent from 50.5 percent in the July-September period. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Edwin Chan in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.