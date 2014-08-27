FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue jumps on strong China demand
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue jumps on strong China demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in paragraph 1 to “Alibaba Group Holding Ltd” from “Alibaba Group Holdings Inc”)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s IPO-BABA.N quarterly revenue jumped 46.3 percent to $2.54 billion due to a rise in domestic sales.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders nearly tripled to $1.99 billion, or 84 cents per share, for the first quarter ended June 30. (1.usa.gov/1sBndF6)

Revenue from its China commerce retail business increased 45.8 percent to $2.04 billion.

The company - expected to go public as early as next month - said Chairman Jack Yun Ma owned 8.8 percent ordinary shares and Softbank Corp had a 34.1 percent stake, as of June 30. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.