FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Alibaba meets with commerce regulator over fake product row
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

China's Alibaba meets with commerce regulator over fake product row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The head of China’s commerce regulator met with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. chairman Jack Ma on Friday to discuss combatting fake products, the official Xinhua news agency reported, with the two adopting a conciliatory tone after a row over illegal business on the internet company’s platforms.

Ma promised to “actively cooperate with the government (and) devote more capital” to weeding out fake goods, Xinhua said.

Zhang Mao, minister of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), said the company had made good efforts in safeguarding consumer interests and added his agency should find new modes of oversight for e-commerce.

SAIC issued what it called a “white paper” on Wednesday saying many products sold on Alibaba’s e-commerce websites and services infringed on trademarks, were substandard or fake, were banned or endangered public security, and the company had not done enough to police the problem. White papers often convey official policy positions.

But in a statement posted on its website on Friday, a spokesman for SAIC said the paper had no legal force and was actually not a white paper.

An Alibaba executive said on Thursday the report was flawed and the firm was preparing a formal complaint. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.