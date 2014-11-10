FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba shopping festival sells $2 bln in first one hour
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Alibaba shopping festival sells $2 bln in first one hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said about $2 billion worth of goods were sold on the e-commerce giant’s websites within the first hour and 12 seconds of its annual shopping festival.

Alibaba did $3.1 billion in business in half a day during last year’s festival, equivalent to what it sold in the full day in 2012.

Half of the $2 billion gross merchandise volume this year was sold within the first 18 minutes after the “11.11 Shopping Festival” opened, the company said.

The sale, which the company claims is the world’s biggest 24-hour online sale, began in 2009 when 27 merchants on the company’s Tmall.com site offered deep discounts to boost sales during an otherwise weak period.

This year’s festival is global, reaching shoppers in more than 200 countries, the company said. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.