FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ma says Alibaba will set up international version of Taobao marketplace
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Ma says Alibaba will set up international version of Taobao marketplace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects description of Aliexpress and removes its attribution to Ma)

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the founder of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday the firm will set up an international version of its e-commerce marketplace Taobao to serve buyers worldwide in multiple languages, including English and Chinese.

Alibaba currently has an international e-commerce platform specializing in wholesale goods called Aliexpress, but does not have a similar offering for consumers to sell to each other. Ma was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Internet Conference. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.