CORRECTED-Ma says Alibaba will set up international version of Taobao marketplace

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the founder of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday the firm will set up an international version of its e-commerce marketplace Taobao to serve buyers worldwide in multiple languages, including English and Chinese.

Alibaba currently has an international e-commerce platform specializing in wholesale goods called Aliexpress, but does not have a similar offering for consumers to sell to each other. Ma was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Internet Conference.