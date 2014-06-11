FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCWeb says Alibaba to buy remainder of Chinese mobile browser firm
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

UCWeb says Alibaba to buy remainder of Chinese mobile browser firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will acquire the shares of mobile browser firm UCWeb it does not currently hold, a UCWeb spokesman said on Wednesday, as the e-commerce company keeps racking up investments before its U.S. listing.

Alibaba and UCWeb will form the UCWeb Mobile Business Group, Alibaba said on its microblog.

UCWeb Chief Executive Yu Yongfu will act as chairman of the business group and become part of Alibaba’s “strategic decision-making committee”, Alibaba said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.