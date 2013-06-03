FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman joins Alibaba loan with $500 mln ticket - Basis Point
June 3, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Goldman joins Alibaba loan with $500 mln ticket - Basis Point

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has joined Alibaba Group’s $8 billion loan with $500 million in financing, Basis Point reported on Monday.

The agreement comes ahead the Chinese e-commerce company’s IPO, which is expected at the end of this year or early 2014.

Goldman has joined as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the three-tranche loan, which has a June 7 deadline, Basis Point reported, citing an anonymous source.

Nine banks were already mandated for the $8 billion loan, with other banks invited to join in as part of the syndication.

The $8 billion financing is split into a $2.5 billion, three-year term loan, a $1.5 billion three-year revolving credit and a $4 billion five-year term loan. The revolver is not syndicated, Basis Point said.

Banks have been invited to join the three and five-year term loan tranches on a pro-rata basis on three levels ranging from $200 million to $500 million.

For commitments of $500 million and the titles of mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, lenders get fees of 150 basis points and 225 basis points on the three and five-year tranches, respectively, the Thomson Reuters publication reported.

Alibaba is refinancing its outstanding loans with a new facility to free itself from covenants that capped its borrowings to $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

