FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alibaba denies having hired bankers for IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Alibaba denies having hired bankers for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group has denied hiring banks to handle an initial public share offer, a spokesman said on Wednesday after a media report said it had appointed Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to handle the listing.

“We have not hired any bankers in connection with any IPO,” John Spelich, a spokesman for Alibaba Group, said in an email.

Earlier on Wednesday Bloomberg quoted sources as saying that the Chinese e-commerce giant had hired the two banks to handle an IPO that could raise $3 billion to $4 billion in Hong Kong this year.

The report came after Alibaba’s founder Jack Ma said on Tuesday he was stepping down as chief executive on May 10, though he would remain as chairman.

Alibaba de-listed its Alibaba.com unit last year in preparation for an eventual IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.