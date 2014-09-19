FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahead of Alibaba debut, NYSE says all systems operating normally
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ahead of Alibaba debut, NYSE says all systems operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - In advance of the widely anticipated trading debut of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. , the New York Stock Exchange on Friday said all of its systems are operating normally.

In a market status update issued to clients at 7:30 a.m. (1130 GMT), the exchange said, “Common Customer Gateways (CCGs) are open for members to submit orders. All NYSE systems are currently operating normally.”

Alibaba, which priced its massive initial public offering at $68 a share late on Thursday, will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker “BABA” later on Friday morning. Ahead of that, the NYSE had performed extensive testing of its trading systems in a bid to ensure its debut goes smoothly.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.