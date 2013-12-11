FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba seeks to extend $8 bln loan draw-down to end 2014
December 11, 2013

Alibaba seeks to extend $8 bln loan draw-down to end 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it is seeking to extend the draw-down period of its $8 billion loan to the end of next year, a move that people familiar with the e-commerce firm’s plans said would buy it more time to launch an IPO.

The original expiry date of the draw-down period on the loan was Jan. 30 of next year, according to the deal terms. Alibaba wants to extend that to Dec. 31, 2014, sources familiar with the discussions said.

“We have plenty of cash on the balance sheet and there is no need to draw down at this time, so we are extending the availability of funds to maintain flexibility,” the company said, without specifying a date.

Alibaba said the funds will be used for corporate purposes.

