REFILE-Alibaba's Ma says 30 pct of China retail sales online in 5 years

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Jack Ma, the chairman of China’s largest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group, expects 30 percent of China’s total retail sales to be conducted online in the next five years, Ma told a conference on Wednesday.

Ma, who founded Alibaba in 1999 and has since become one of China’s best-known corporate names, said his forecast was based on “conservative” estimates. He said the next five years would be the “golden” period for e-commerce in China.

Ma was speaking at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.