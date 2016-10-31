FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Alibaba reshuffles entertainment units, to raise 10 bln yuan fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Alibaba reshuffles entertainment units, to raise 10 bln yuan fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alibaba Holdings Group Ltd. said on Monday it has reorganised its media and entertainment businesses to form one group headed by mobile business group head Yu Yongfu.

The company also said it plans to raise more than 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) for an affiliated investment fund.

As part of the reshuffle Victor Koo will step down as CEO of Alibaba's video streaming service Youku Tudou and oversee the new fund, an Alibaba spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming the details of a leaked internal email.

The new Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group will also include Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd.

Yu will keep his previous positions as head of AutoNavi and Alibaba Mobile Business Group. ($1 = 6.7720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Catherine Cadell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.