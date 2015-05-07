FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba to increase investments in new businesses in FY2016 -CFO
#Market News
May 7, 2015

Alibaba to increase investments in new businesses in FY2016 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the world’s largest e-commerce company, will continue to invest a portion of its free cash flow in new businesses in fiscal year 2016, Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said on Thursday.

Alibaba expects growth of spending on new investments to be higher than overall revenue growth, Wu told a conference call following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 earnings results.

Alibaba’s quarterly revenue rose 45 percent, beating analysts’ expectations, as the Chinese e-commerce company reported a jump in gross merchandise volume. (Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in Hong Kong, editing by David Evans)

