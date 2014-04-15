RPT-China's Alibaba Q4 revenue climbs 66 percent

(Repeats without change to fix technical issue)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N expanded revenue 66 percent in the fourth quarter, a spike in growth for the Chinese Internet company as it prepares for the biggest U.S. tech debut since Facebook Inc’s in 2012.

China’s largest Internet company, which market participants predict could raise as much as $15 billion in an IPO this year, reported $3.06 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, well up from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

Its results were released alongside major shareholder Yahoo Inc’s first-quarter numbers on Tuesday. (Editing by James Dalgleish)