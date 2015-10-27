FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue rises 32 pct, beating expectations
October 27, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue rises 32 pct, beating expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue and revenue estimate in paragraph 2 to million from billion)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s second-quarter revenue rose 32 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, even as the value of goods transacted on its platform grew at a slower pace.

Revenue rose to 22,171 million yuan in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of 21,245.29 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross merchandise volume, or the total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 28 percent to 713 billion yuan. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

