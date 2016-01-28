FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue jumps 32 pct
January 28, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Alibaba revenue jumps 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say revenue beat, not missed, estimates. Also, in paragraph 3 corrects to say GMV rose to 964 billion yuan, not 964 million yuan)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s third-quarter revenue rose 32 percent, helped by the holiday shopping quarter, and beat analysts’ average estimate.

Revenue rose to 34.53 billion yuan ($5.25 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of 33.33 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross merchandise volume, or the total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 23 percent to 964 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

