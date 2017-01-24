FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Alibaba's revenue beats estimates on strong Single Day sales
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Alibaba's revenue beats estimates on strong Single Day sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 54 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped mainly by higher sales during its Single's Day shopping event.

Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 50.10 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Alibaba's core e-commerce business increased 45 percent, more than the 41 percent jump in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased 43 percent to $2.57 billion, or $1 per share. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Catherine Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.